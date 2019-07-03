Frank Lampard arrives at Chelsea as he nears managerial appointment

Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge as appointment nears (Credit: @Thiban_ben)

Frank Lampard has arrived at Stamford Bridge as he nears being appointed the new Chelsea manager.

Derby County granted Chelsea permission to speak to Lampard last week and the 41-year-old is at Stamford Bridge to finalise talks to become successor to Maurizio Sarri.

It is believed the 41-year-old has been seeking assurances about owner Roman Abramovich's expectations and the club's plans once FIFA's transfer embargo expires.

1:29 Lampard had an incredible career in the Premier League - here are five stats you may not know about the former Chelsea midfielder Lampard had an incredible career in the Premier League - here are five stats you may not know about the former Chelsea midfielder

Sky Sports have been told the interview process included an open exchange of views, with both sides wanting to be certain the relationship would work for them.

Lampard won 11 major trophies, including three Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League during his 13 years at Chelsea.

The former England international also remains the club's all-time leading scorer with 211 goals.