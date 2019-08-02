Carlo Cudicini appointed Chelsea's loan player technical coach

Carlo Cudicini has a new role at Chelsea

Carlo Cudicini has been appointed loan player technical coach at Chelsea.

He replaces Eddie Newton who has moved to Frank Lampard's new backroom staff with the first team.

The Chelsea club ambassador previously had a dual role assisting Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri on their coaching staff.

The Italian returned to Chelsea in 2015, having previously been a goalkeeper at the club between 1999-2009.

Cudicini said: "I'm really looking forward to this new challenge in my coaching career.

"The loan programme is an important part of our development pathway for young players at the club and this is an exciting opportunity to work with the next generation of talented players."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "We are delighted Carlo has agreed to take over from Eddie Newton in this key role in our development programme.

"Carlo has years of experience from a playing career spanning Italian, English and US football, and has followed that by making a successful transition into coaching. His knowledge of the game and mentoring will be an important asset in the continued development of our young players."

Former Chelsea reserves goalkeeper James Russell will also begin a dual role working as assistant goalkeeping coach with the first team alongside his job as a goalkeeper coach with the Chelsea academy.