Frank Lampard on... Chelsea, Harry Redknapp and more as he meets Game Changers

Frank Lampard has shared his thoughts on the perks of being a manager, women's football, and the support he has received from his family in a revealing interview with Game Changers.

Chelsea's all-time record goal-scorer returned to the club as their head coach this summer, and he reflected on the journey that has taken him back to Stamford Bridge after 13 years there as a player.

However, Lampard acknowledged his journey to the top has come at the cost of spending time with his family, and also looked back on the obstacles he has had to overcome during his 24-year career in football.

He also revealed what he was doing on Deadline Day as Chelsea served their transfer ban, and what advice his uncle Harry Redknapp can give him.

Lampard was speaking to children from Solidarity Sports, a charity that works with children affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, and you can watch the full interview in the video above.

The interview will also be part of the Game Changers: Transfer Special programme that will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Mix at 4pm on Friday.