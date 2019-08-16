Tammy Abraham: Frank Lampard 'disgusted' by racist abuse of striker after Chelsea's Super Cup defeat

1:01 Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says he is 'disgusted' with the racist abuse aimed at striker Tammy Abraham after the Super Cup defeat to Liverpool Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says he is 'disgusted' with the racist abuse aimed at striker Tammy Abraham after the Super Cup defeat to Liverpool

Frank Lampard says he is "disgusted" at the actions of a "so-called Chelsea fan" after Tammy Abraham was targeted with racial abuse online.

The abuse came after the 21-year-old missed the decisive penalty in the shoot-out that saw Liverpool win the Super Cup at Chelsea's expense on Wednesday.

The anti-racism organisation Kick It Out described the social media abuse as "predictable, but no less disgusting", while Chelsea have promised to take the "strongest possible action".

Social media giant Twitter has now agreed to discuss racist abuse with Kick It Out for the first time.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Leicester, live on Sky Sports, Lampard offered his support to the striker, saying: "Obviously Tammy is more than disappointed - who wouldn't be?

Chelsea vs Leicester Live on

"I am disgusted by a so-called Chelsea fan. Tammy asked me to take the fifth penalty because he wanted to stand up on a big night when the world was watching.

"Moments afterwards, somebody sitting behind a keyboard or a phone has said the most disgusting things possible.

"I don't know how it's allowed; it's too easy. Something needs to be done, as well as obviously changing mind-sets completely.

"I'm so angry for Tammy and angry for us as a club, because that's not what we're about. The club does a lot of work against discrimination at all levels and it's a setback when these things happen."

Abraham missed the decisive penalty against Liverpool in the Super Cup

Abraham started Chelsea's opening Premier League game of the season - the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United - and came off the bench during the game against Liverpool.

He is set to finally be given a chance to establish himself in the first team at Stamford Bridge following Lampard's appointment, and the head coach has high hopes for the academy product, despite his record of zero goals in five games for the club.

"Tammy is always desperate to score and that's one of the things I love about him. He's hungry, he wants to score in training, in five-a-sides, in shooting practice," said Lampard.

"But he needs to be relaxed at the same time. What he does do is get in positions to score regularly. That is an indication of his character - he's not hiding.

"When that goal comes, like they did at Aston Villa and Bristol City, I think they will come regularly. He shouldn't be putting too much pressure on himself.

"He's a young player, he has strong qualities and attributes. I think he's going to be a really strong striker for this club."