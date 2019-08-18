Tammy Abraham: Chelsea striker aims to 'silence the haters' after suffering racist abuse

0:39 Tammy Abraham says he is determined to 'let the football do the talking' after the Chelsea striker was subjected to racist abuse Tammy Abraham says he is determined to 'let the football do the talking' after the Chelsea striker was subjected to racist abuse

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham says he is a "positive guy" and has vowed "to silence the haters" after he was subjected to racist abuse online.

The 21-year-old was targeted on social media in the aftermath of Chelsea's defeat against Liverpool in the Super Cup on Wednesday, which saw the England international miss the decisive penalty.

Anti-racism organisation Kick It Out described the abuse as "predictable, but no less disgusting", while the Premier League club have promised to take the "strongest possible action".

"Things happen in football. Unfortunately for me I was on the receiving end," Abraham told Sky Sports News, after playing in Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Leicester at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

"I have had experiences of taking penalties under pressure [and] tucking them away. Unfortunately for me I missed.

Tammy Abraham is consoled by Chelsea team-mates after their shootout defeat in the Super Cup

"I was getting some abuse but for me I am a positive guy. I don't listen to the rubbish, to the people who try to bring you down. I just try to keep the focus on me and keep going."

Social media giant Twitter will now discuss racist abuse with Kick It Out for the first time, while Frank Lampard said he was "disgusted" at the actions of a "so-called Chelsea fan".

Troy Townsend, the head of development for Kick It Out, told Sky Sports News that Abraham had also been sent images referencing the Ku Klux Klan.

Abraham admits the abuse he has suffered has only made himself even more determined to prove himself.

"You just want to silence the haters," he added. "You just want to do your bit on the pitch [and] let the football do the talking."

Abraham has featured in all three of Chelsea's opening three matches of the season under Lampard, who has placed a big emphasis on youth since taking charge in the summer.

Chelsea are yet to win under Lampard but Abraham believes the club are "moving in the right direction".

"Things are looking positive. It is nice to know that the manager, with so much experience, believes in you, especially the young boys coming up," he added.

"Things are looking good, especially for the Academy boys as well looking up to us who were players once in their shoes."