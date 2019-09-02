Kenedy leaves Chelsea for Getafe on season-long loan

Kenedy has departed Chelsea to spend the season on loan in Spain

Kenedy has completed a season-long loan move from Chelsea to Getafe.

The Brazilian, who is in the final year of his contract, spent the last 18 months on loan at Newcastle, where he scored three goals in 41 appearances.

Despite featuring in Chelsea's pre-season, he has failed to break into Frank Lampard's first-team squad for the Premier League campaign.

Since joining Chelsea from Fluminense for £6.3m in 2015, Kenedy has made 27 appearances for the Blues and was an unused sub in the first two league games of this season.

Rahman joins Real Mallorca on loan

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Baba Rahman has moved on loan to Spanish club Real Mallorca after signing a one-year contract extension at Stamford Bridge.

The left-back, who joined the Blues from German side Augsburg in the summer of 2015, is now tied to the Premier League club until 2022. He will remain in La Liga for the duration of the 2019/20 campaign.

The 25-year-old Ghana international had loan spells with Bundesliga club Schalke and French side Reims last term.

Rahman made his Chelsea debut in a 4-0 Champions League win over Maccabi Tel Aviv in September 2015 and has played 23 times for the club in all competitions.

Mallorca are back in the Spanish top flight having been promoted via the play-offs last season.