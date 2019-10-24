Frank Lampard says Chelsea win over Ajax lays 'blueprint' for success

1:05 Frank Lampard says Chelsea have laid a 'blueprint' with their performance in Wednesday's Champions League win at Ajax Frank Lampard says Chelsea have laid a 'blueprint' with their performance in Wednesday's Champions League win at Ajax

Frank Lampard has told his Chelsea players they have set the standard for the rest of the season after their stunning 1-0 win at Ajax.

Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi all started in the imposing Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

They stood up to everything last season's semi-finalists could throw at them, before substitute Michy Batshuayi scored four minutes from time to earn Chelsea a sixth consecutive win.

"That's the blueprint. There are no excuses for us now. That's the standard and we can't drop it," said Lampard.

Michy Batshuayi celebrates scoring the winning goal for Chelsea

"The most pleasing thing is the desire to improve and follow a game plan, and we are moving in the right direction. The signs are good at the moment."

Batshuayi had missed a sitter from six yards out before he converted a cross from fellow substitute Christian Pulisic to move Chelsea level on points with their hosts at the top of Group H.

Lampard was delighted with the impact of his substitutions

"I'm delighted with every element of the performance, the work ethic from everyone and the subs was second to none," added Lampard.

"That's what you want from the subs - sometimes the hardest part is leaving someone out. It's great for the spirit of the squad when subs come on and make an impact like that.

Chelsea moved level with Ajax at the top of their group

"Michy's training and positivity is exactly what you want. I know he missed one chance but his hold-up play was excellent and he got his goal.

"Whatever happened after that miss I would have been proud, but I know Michy can finish. Christian's assist is as important as the finish, and the fact the sub scored makes me so happy."