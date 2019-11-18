Chelsea: Eden Hazard says Frank Lampard can be one of the best managers in the world

Eden Hazard believes Frank Lampard can become one of the best managers in the world and says he is not surprised by his start to life as Chelsea boss.

Lampard returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer after a debut season as manager at Derby and has enjoyed an impressive start, with the Blues sitting joint second in the table after six Premier League wins in a row.

Hazard, who joined Real Madrid in July shortly before his former team-mate Lampard returned to the club, is also pleased to see Chelsea giving more of their young players a chance.

When asked if he was surprised by Lampard's impact at Chelsea while on international duty with Belgium, Hazard told reporters: "No, not at all.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has enjoyed an impressive start

"I know Frank as a player, not as a manager, but he's a great guy. He's showed already after four months that he can be one of the best managers in the world.

"The good thing is that they are playing with young players, young English players. For England it's good, for Chelsea it's good. They are lucky to have young players with quality.

Hazard joined Real Madrid in July

"I don't know [if the transfer ban has actually been good for Chelsea]. Maybe with two or three more players, they would be first. When I saw them play it's nice, they all play together.

"I still have good friends there. I follow them all the time. They are winning at the moment so I'm just happy for them."

Eden Hazard has been brandished the "laziest player I have played with" by former Chelsea team-mate John Obi Mikel, while also insisting the forward remained an "incredible talent".

"The laziest player I have played alongside is Eden Hazard," Mikel told beIN Sports in Turkey.

Obi Mikel, now playing in Turkey, spent 11 seasons at Chelsea, five of them alongside Hazard, but was far from complimentary of the Real Madrid forward's work ethic, while insisting Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was the hardest working.