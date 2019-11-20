Chelsea set for verdict on transfer ban appeal in December

Chelsea expect to find out within 14 to 21 days whether their appeal to overturn a FIFA transfer ban has been successful.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said after a hearing on Wednesday that its ruling is expected in the first half of December.

The month-long transfer window for English clubs opens on January 1, with the Blues having already served one of its two-transfer-window ban on registering new players.

Chelsea is challenging verdicts by FIFA's disciplinary and appeal committees that the club violated 150 rules on the transfers of minors. Those cases involved about 70 players.

Chelsea also broke rules prohibiting third-party influence on players, for which FIFA imposes a fine of just under £500,000.

The club has denied wrongdoing.