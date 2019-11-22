Mason Mount 'top bins' free-kick like Cristiano Ronaldo as youngster

Mason Mount has broken into the Chelsea and England teams this season

Mason Mount has revealed a video of himself as a youngster in the Chelsea academy emulating Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick technique and sending the ball into the "top bins".

The now 20-year-old, who has broken into the Chelsea and England teams this season, posted the video on his Twitter account on Friday night.

In it, a pre-adolescent Mount confidently tells the camera: "I try to base my free-kick on Ronaldo, hit the ball by the valve, and it moves. That's all you do. Top corner - top bins."

He then sends a sweetly struck set-piece flying into the top corner to raptures from his young team-mates and coaches.

Mount thrived under Frank Lampard while on loan at Derby last season and has been thrust into the Chelsea team by Lampard this season to great effect.

Mount has scored five goals in 24 appearances in all competitions including his first for England in the Euro 2020 qualifying win over Kosovo last week.