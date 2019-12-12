Willian suggests new Chelsea contract is near after talks

Willian says his agent is in talks with Chelsea over a new contract and he "hopes we can have some good news soon".

The Brazil forward's current deal expires at the end of the season but he says he wants to stay at the club at which he has spent the last six-and-a-half years and won two Premier League titles.

Willian, 31, was the subject of bids from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the summer but he stayed at Stamford Bridge and has made 21 appearances under Frank Lampard this season.

Speaking to Yahoo Sport, he said: "I have stated several times my wish is to stay at Chelsea. I like the club very much, I feel very welcomed here, as well as my family, and we love living in London.

"However, I'm in the middle of the season and I try not to think about it so as not to lose focus on the field. My agent and the club are talking and I hope we can have some good news soon.

"In transfer windows it is normal to have bids and speculations, especially for players who are in final contract. But my focus is 100 per cent on Chelsea and the season."

Willian joined Chelsea from Russian side Anzhi in a £32m deal in 2013, and has gone on to make over 300 appearances for the Blues, while also winning the Europa League, an FA Cup and a League Cup.

