Chelsea fan arrested for alleged racist abuse of Heung-Min Son

Heung-Min Son was allegedly targetted by racist abuse on Sunday

A Chelsea supporter was arrested for allegedly racially abusing Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son during Sunday's London derby.

The game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which Chelsea won 2-0, was stopped during the second half by referee Anthony Taylor for a separate allegation of racist abuse aimed at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

While Spurs' investigation into the incident - which has included the study of hours of CCTV footage - has so far proved "inconclusive", it has now emerged that an away fan was ejected and arrested during the Premier League clash.

1:21 Kick It Out head of development Troy Townsend believes more action needs to be taken against racism, which continues to 'fester and flourish' in football Kick It Out head of development Troy Townsend believes more action needs to be taken against racism, which continues to 'fester and flourish' in football

The Metropolitan Police, who are also investigating the alleged abuse of Rudiger, confirmed that a supporter was arrested after allegedly committing a racially aggravated public order offence, which is understood to have been aimed at Spurs' South Korean forward Son.

It remains unclear exactly when the incident that led to the arrest occurred, during the occasionally bad-tempered game, which saw Son sent off following a VAR review for kicking out at Rudiger after 62 minutes.

8:05 After an alleged racist incident marred Chelsea's victory at Tottenham, Gary Neville spoke out passionately After an alleged racist incident marred Chelsea's victory at Tottenham, Gary Neville spoke out passionately

It was just moments later that Rudiger reported his alleged abuse to Taylor, after which the game was halted, before three separate announcements were made over the public address system warning that racist behaviour among spectators was interfering with the game.

Pressure is growing on the authorities to take stronger action after several examples this season of racist incidents at matches.