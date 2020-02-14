The new Hakim Ziyech? Two-year-old Chelsea fan Teddy Brown leaves internet stunned!

0:20 Chelsea fan Teddy Brown has stunned the internet with his peach of a left foot Chelsea fan Teddy Brown has stunned the internet with his peach of a left foot

Chelsea may have already found their new Hakim Ziyech just a day after confirming a deal to sign the Ajax winger...

Step forward Teddy Brown, a two-year-old with a wand of a left foot.

Teddy has been surprising his father Ryan and mother Daisy with his football skills around the house but last week his godfather managed to get it on video.

He struck the ball first time with a peach of a shot which landed straight into an open washing machine.

On Thursday, Teddy combined football and basketball, kicking his ball into a basketball hoop with his version of a three pointer.

Chelsea's official Twitter account spotted the video and put it out on their channel to almost 14m people.

This is Teddy.

He's two years old.

And he has an absolute peach of a left foot! 🎯



Thanks to his dad, Ryan, for sending us the clip! pic.twitter.com/x5CDsPaWDE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 14, 2020

Teddy's father Ryan, also a Chelsea fan, spoke to Sky Sports News, saying: "He has been doing it around the house 24/7.

"One day I was making a cup of tea and Teddy's godfather recorded it. Then only on Thursday, he did the basketball one. We put the clips on The Motherload group on Facebook but once we put it on Twitter and LinkedIn, it erupted.

"Everyone has been commenting, saying why did our scouts not sign Teddy before they signed [Hakim] Ziyech!

"Hopefully this leads to a contract!"

You can see more of Teddy's videos on his Instagram account @teddy.brown2017.