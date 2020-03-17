Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea winger 'almost his usual self' after coronavirus scare

Callum Hudson-Odoi was diagnosed with coronavirus last week

Callum Hudson-Odoi is "almost his usual self" after battling coronavirus, according to Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard.

The winger revealed he had been received a positive diagnosis last week, causing everyone who had previously come into contact with him to go into isolation - something that was broken by Mason Mount.

Blues boss Frank Lampard confirmed on Monday that Hudson-Odoi had made great progress, after the club posted a video of the player on an exercise bike, and Lampard insisted football does not matter by comparison.

Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/hn5d0ikm60 — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 13, 2020

"I'm happy to say that in Callum's case, he has made great progress and almost feels his usual self, which is obviously the news we all want to hear," said the head coach.

"I am of course aware that not everyone can or will recover from this virus, so I urge all of the football and sporting community to continue to act responsibly and look out for the health of others.

"I want to make it clear that I am no medical expert when it comes to challenging times such as these but please do take the time to call older relatives and vulnerable people who might be alone, or offer to drop round shopping if they can't get out.

"Let's make sure we all take care of each other. Social distancing can leave us feeling isolated, however we can continue to support each other even if that means doing it remotely.

"Of course we still don't know when competitive football will restart, but it isn't worth worrying about that too much at the moment. We all miss football, but right now it's about acting responsibly and in the best interests of society.

"I am sure I wasn't the only one who found myself in a strange place with no sport this weekend, but ultimately none of that matters when we consider the bigger picture."