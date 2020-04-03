Coronavirus: Chelsea team up with Refuge UK to help domestic abuse sufferers in isolation

Chelsea Women's head coach Emma Hayes says it's 'important we support the vulnerable'

Chelsea are working with charity Refuge UK to raise money and awareness for women and children forced to isolate in abusive homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts are warning coronavirus will cause a "domestic abuse pandemic" - last year 1.3m women were victim to domestic abuse in the UK - because self-isolation is likely trigger pre-existing abusive behaviours as well as reducing the window women have to report abuse and seek help.

Chelsea Women's head coach Emma Hayes and players from the men's and women's teams have taken part in a digital campaign to reach out to those in need and let them know they are not alone in isolation.

The west London club have also pledged to match all donations to Refuge UK over the next six weeks to help raise funds for the charity.

Cesar Azpilicueta is 'proud' Chelsea have teamed up with Refuge UK

Hayes said: "I am proud to lead the club's support of this worthy cause during such a difficult time for so many.

"There are many things for people to deal with in the present climate but it is important we support the vulnerable and those who may feel alone or without a voice.

"I hope this campaign can do that and make a difference to those who need support."

Men's captain Cesar Azpilicueta added: "Domestic violence is such a serious issue in society and we must double our efforts to look after those in danger during this ongoing pandemic.

"I am so proud of my club for supporting Refuge in its vital work protecting vulnerable women and children."