Willy Caballero: Chelsea exercise one-year contract option on goalkeeper

Caballero 's new deal takes him into a fourth season with Chelsea

Chelsea have exercised an option to extend goalkeeper Willy Caballero's contract by a further year.

Caballero, whose deal was due to expire on June 30, will now certainly be available for Chelsea's final games of the Premier League season - should it resume - after the campaign was suspended back in March due to coronavirus.

Speaking to the club's official website, Caballero said: "I am very happy to make this announcement. It is a privilege to be part of this Chelsea squad and the Chelsea family, at one of the most historic clubs in the Premier League.

"It is a difficult time for everyone right now so I feel blessed by this opportunity and truly appreciate it. I want to thank my team-mates for helping me to be my best and I want to thank the boss and the club for extending my contract.

"I'm sure they will continue to demand the maximum from me and I will compete with the same energy as always. I am very happy."

The former Manchester City 'keeper has featured nine times for Frank Lampard's side this season and this extension will take his stay at Stamford Bridge into a fourth season.

What about Chelsea's other out-of-contract players?

Chelsea have wrapped up the futures of Caballero and Olivier Giroud - deals the club say were completed in April - but are yet to make an announcement regarding Willian and Pedro, both of whom are out of contract on June 30.

Head coach Lampard has told Sky Sports he would "love the squad to look as it has all season" and find a solution to ensure Chelsea are not without those players if the Premier League's Project Restart is successful

"It is still uncertain if and when play will get underway. We have big players [out of contract] so that's something I'm obviously looking at very carefully," he told Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp.

"The ones who are out of contract here have been great servants for the club, and actually have a lot of feeling for the club.

"Of course they'll be concerned about themselves, in terms of how training is now is and if the pre-season is a rush they're going to have to make sure they're alright.

"So it's going to have to be something we have to look at, hopefully we can make that arrangement can be made so they can stay with us.

"I would love the squad to look as it has all season, but we'll have to see how that works."