Chelsea fans raise £600,000 for charities with season ticket refunds

Chelsea supporters have raised £600,000 for charities Refuge, NHS Charities Together and Plan International from season ticket refunds.

With the remainder of the season being played behind closed doors, supporters were given the option of using their refund towards next season's season ticket, a full refund or donating to charity.

The club have revealed that hundreds of supporters opted for the latter, raising significant money for the club's chosen charities.

Refuge

NHS Charities Together

Plan International

Chelsea and owner Roman Abramovich will match supporter donations, bringing the total to £120,000. The club have also donated the prize money from winning the Women's Super League to Refuge.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta said: "Our fans have once again shown that their support for our communities is as strong as it is for the team.



"It has been a really tough time for everyone lately, so the whole club is touched by the contributions made to Refuge, NHS Charities Together and Plan International.

"We thank you, and hope to see you very soon."

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck said: "We are hugely grateful to our supporters for their incredible generosity and their continued support for all three charities.



"The work of Refuge, NHS Charities Together and Plan International is of great importance to the Chelsea community and beyond, and particularly at this difficult time.



"For our supporters to have raised so much for others, as we all try to stay safe, is a phenomenal gesture and I would like to say thank you on behalf of everyone at the club."