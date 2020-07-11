Hakim Ziyech: New Chelsea signing trains at Cobham for first time

Hakim Ziyech trained at Cobham on Saturday. Picture credit: Chelsea FC

Hakim Ziyech has started his Chelsea career after training at the club's Cobham base for the first time since his £33.3m move from Ajax.

The Morocco international, who agreed a five-year deal with Chelsea in February, began his preparations for the 2020/21 season on Saturday afternoon, with his new Chelsea team-mates absent as they face Sheffield United in a top-seven clash, live on Sky Sports at 5.30pm.

Ziyech, who took part in a light session, was greeted by former Chelsea goalkeeper and current technical and performance adviser Petr Cech.

The 27-year-old effectively began pre-season training for next season, as he has been out of action since March 7, following the curtailment of the Eredivisie season.

Ziyech was greeted by Petr Cech on his first day at the club. Picture credit: Chelsea FC

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard intends to integrate the former Ajax forward into group training over the coming weeks.

Despite being registered as a Chelsea player on July 1, Ziyech will not be able to play for the club until next season.

Chelsea have four Premier League matches remaining, starting with Saturday's trip to Bramall Lane as well as the FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United and the Champions League last-16, second leg with Bayern Munich on August 8.

Ziyech completed a light session with his new team-mates absent. Picture credit: Chelsea FC

The Morocco international will not play until the 2020/21 season. Picture credit: Chelsea FC

Ziyech was one of two players registered by Chelsea on July 1, a special 24-hour window to register new signings before the transfer window officially opens, along with German striker Timo Werner.

Werner, who featured in nine Bundesliga matches once German football returned in mid-May, will arrive at the club at the end of the month.

A date for the new Premier League season has yet to be agreed.