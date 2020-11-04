Kai Havertz: Chelsea midfielder tests positive for coronavirus

Kai Havertz will miss Chelsea's Champions League match against Rennes on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19; Germany international is also likely to miss Chelsea's Premier League clash with Sheffield United on Saturday

Wednesday 4 November 2020 19:33, UK

Kai Havertz
Image: Kai Havertz has tested positive for coronavirus

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard confirmed Havertz's positive test ahead of their Champions League match against Rennes on Wednesday evening.

"It's significant because he's tested positive for Covid in the testing going into this game," Lampard told BT Sport.

"So he's come away from the squad, he's in isolation as the doctor's orders are and we move on. He isolates for that period and we're wishing him well at home.

Kai Havertz in Premier League action for Chelsea vs West Brom
Image: Havertz has started all of Chelsea's Premier League fixtures this season

"Everybody has been tested as a whole squad since and we have negative tests, so it's hopefully a case of we're taking, everyone is negative and we move on in the short term."

Havertz's positive test comes just hours before England goes into a four-week lockdown, during which elite sport has been given the green light to continue.

The 21-year-old Germany international joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in September and has started in all of the club's Premier League and Champions League fixtures so far this season.

