Reece James: Chelsea defender's car robbed as he serves food to children

Chelsea defender Reece James has revealed gifts intended for charity were stolen from his car while he served food to hungry children.
England international James, who is attempting to raise £100,000 for over half a million meals, returned from to his car after the Felix Project event on Wednesday to find the window of his vehicle had been smashed.
The 21-year-old posted a picture of the damage on his Instagram account.
In a post on his Instagram Stories, James said: "Another rewarding experience with the Felix Project today serving meals to the younger generation.
"Hopefully we spread some joy ahead of a challenging Christmas period.
"Unfortunately, I was met with huge disappointment when returning to my car. During the event, someone felt the need to break in and steal gifts that I was due to go and donate later in the day."