Julian Nagelsmann: Chelsea will have to wait if they want RB Leipzig coach

Roman Abramovich may have to wait until the summer if he wants Julian Nagelsmann to be Chelsea's next permanent manager.

Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig side sit second in the Bundesliga and have made it clear they will not let their highly-rated young manager leave mid-season.

Leipzig entertain Liverpool next month in the Round of 16 in the Champions League and sit four points behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, believing they can land their first league title in the club's brief 11-year history.

Chelsea and the Red Bull organisation enjoy excellent relations, having traded Timo Werner and Ethan Ampadu in recent years.

Despite that, it remains unlikely that Leipzig's CEO Oliver Mintzlaff will sanction Nagelsmann's departure if Frank Lampard were to leave Stamford Bridge.

Leipzig, however, do have a ready-made replacement in Red Bull Salzburg's highly-rated boss Jesse Marsch.

The American coach was assistant to Nagelsmann's predecessor Ralf Rangnick at Leipzig - and is widely tipped to succeed Nagelsmann whenever he leaves.

Being part of the same RB group also means Leipzig will have no additional compensation costs to pay to another club for their manager.

Frank Lampard's job under threat unless he reverses poor run of form

Frank Lampard will lose his job as Chelsea manager unless results and performances improve immediately.

Lampard is under huge pressure following the 2-0 setback against Leicester City which saw them slip to eighth in the table. It constituted a fifth defeat in eight Premier League games.

Image: Frank Lampard is under pressure at Chelsea after five defeats in the last eight games

Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri and Thomas Tuchel, who was replaced by Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain last month, would both be interested in becoming Chelsea manager if the job became available.

The club's board are aware that other Premier League managers such as Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have also gone through difficult spells this season and have turned their respective sides' fortunes around.

Lampard has always openly acknowledged the pressure that goes with being Chelsea manager and any final decision on his future will be taken by owner Roman Abramovich.

12 managers have been appointed by Chelsea since Abramovich bought the club 18 years ago.