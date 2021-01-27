Chelsea team news: Thomas Tuchel drops Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James in first line-up vs Wolves

Thomas Tuchel makes four changes for his first Chelsea line-up as the Blues host Wolves at Stamford Bridge; Olivier Giroud, Hakim Ziyech, Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta all recalled; Follow our live blog via Sky Sports digital platforms

Wednesday 27 January 2021 17:13, UK

Mason Mount was dropped for Thomas Tuchel&#39;s first Chelsea XI
Image: Mason Mount was dropped for Thomas Tuchel's first Chelsea XI

Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James have all been dropped by new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in his first line-up to face Wolves on Wednesday night.

The new Blues boss has opted for experience over youth to host Nuno Espirito Santo's out-of-form Wolves in the 6pm kick-off, recalling Cesar Azpilicueta, Olivier Giroud and Jorginho from the side which lost 2-0 to Leicester last week.

Only one of the Chelsea academy graduates former boss Frank Lampard selected keeps their place in the starting line-up, with Callum Hudson-Odoi starting in what is reportedly a right wing-back position, with Tuchel said to be planning to deploy a back three, as was regularly seen under Antonio Conte's reign.

PA
Image: Olivier Giroud leads the line for Chelsea, with Tammy Abraham one of four players dropped

For Wolves, Nuno opts not to include new loan signing Willian Jose from the start, with the Real Sociedad forward named on the bench.

Chelsea starting XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Silva, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell, Ziyech, Giroud, Havertz.

Trending

Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Abraham, Pulisic, Werner, Zouma, Mount, James, Emerson.

Wolves starting XI: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Ait-Nouri, Traore, Neto, Podence.

Also See:

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Willian Jose, Fabio Silva, Vitinha, Cutrone, Saiss, Moutinho, Otasowie.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports