Chelsea team news: Thomas Tuchel drops Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James in first line-up vs Wolves

Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James have all been dropped by new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in his first line-up to face Wolves on Wednesday night.
The new Blues boss has opted for experience over youth to host Nuno Espirito Santo's out-of-form Wolves in the 6pm kick-off, recalling Cesar Azpilicueta, Olivier Giroud and Jorginho from the side which lost 2-0 to Leicester last week.
- Chelsea vs Wolves LIVE!
- Thomas Tuchel's tasks: From fans to boardroom
- What made Roman Abramovich turn to Thomas Tuchel?
Only one of the Chelsea academy graduates former boss Frank Lampard selected keeps their place in the starting line-up, with Callum Hudson-Odoi starting in what is reportedly a right wing-back position, with Tuchel said to be planning to deploy a back three, as was regularly seen under Antonio Conte's reign.
For Wolves, Nuno opts not to include new loan signing Willian Jose from the start, with the Real Sociedad forward named on the bench.
Chelsea starting XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Silva, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell, Ziyech, Giroud, Havertz.
Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Abraham, Pulisic, Werner, Zouma, Mount, James, Emerson.
Wolves starting XI: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Ait-Nouri, Traore, Neto, Podence.
Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Willian Jose, Fabio Silva, Vitinha, Cutrone, Saiss, Moutinho, Otasowie.