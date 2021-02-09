An investigation was launched towards the end of last year after Chelsea identified the tweets; a 21-year-old man was detained following his arrest in Retford, Nottinghamshire on Monday morning and has since been released while police enquiries continue

Man arrested over 'racist and hateful' tweets relating to Chelsea, say Metropolitan Police

A man has been arrested in connection with a "number of racist and hateful" Twitter posts relating to Chelsea, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The 21-year-old was detained following his arrest in Retford, Nottinghamshire on Monday morning, and he has since been released while police enquiries continue.

In a statement Chelsea said: "We welcome today's arrest which shows that hateful messages shared on social media do have consequences.

"We continue to work closely with the police to support their investigations on this important issue."

Inspector Matt Ashmead from the Metropolitan Police's Central Football Unit, added: "This action proves that the internet is no safe refuge for trolls to target people with hateful, offensive or racist abuse.

"Online abuse is not victimless and we will look to identify those responsible and take action."

