Chelsea boss Emma Hayes says she will treat Reading clash on WSL final day like a cup final

Chelsea two points clear at top of Women's Super League going into final round of fixtures; Emma Hayes' side beat Tottenham 2-0 on Wednesday and face Reading on Sunday; second-placed Man City finish campaign at West Ham.

Wednesday 5 May 2021 21:35, UK

Emma Hayes' Chelsea Women side will be WSL champions if they beat Reading on Sunday
Image: Emma Hayes' Chelsea Women side will be WSL champions if they beat Reading on Sunday

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes says her side will treat Sunday's final match of the season against Reading like a "cup final" after a 2-0 win at Tottenham moved them two points clear at the top of the Women's Super League.

The Blues are in pole position to secure back-to-back Super League titles after Australia international Sam Kerr netted a brace against Spurs, taking her tally for the season to 20.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Hayes said: "It'll be a cup final for us and I'll approach it as such. We have to win the game.

"As coaches we want everything. Some people have played a lot of football in recent weeks and this is another real credit to the whole squad for getting the win.

"The Bayern game took a lot out of us emotionally, so I was wondering what our performance would be like today."

Spurs boss Rehanne Skinner reflected on Chelsea's impressive Champions League run and the potential quadruple they could win.

She said: "We've played them twice so I'm well aware of the challenges that you face when they're in this kind of form.

"All credit to them, they're still in the running for this quadruple and that will be a massive step for them and a real positive for women's football.

"We've got to keep working on strengthening our side and continue on the journey that we're on here at Spurs, to evolve our squad and be in a better position to compete next year."

