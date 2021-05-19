Frank Lampard: Former Chelsea midfielder inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer Frank Lampard has become the latest player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Lampard scored 177 goals in 609 Premier League appearances for West Ham, Chelsea and Manchester City.

He won the Premier League three times during a storied 13-year career at Stamford Bridge, during which he scored 211 goals in all competitions.

4:54 We take a look back at Lampard's greatest-ever Premier League goals

The England international was named the Premier League's Player of the Season following Chelsea's 2004/05 title-winning campaign.

Lampard began his Premier League career as a West Ham academy graduate and also had a short spell at Man City before his retirement.

Image: Lampard won three Premier League titles at Chelsea

He is the third of six players to be announced into the Premier League Hall of Fame alongside inaugural inductees Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry after a fans' vote from a 23-man shortlist.

Former Manchester United captains Eric Cantona and Roy Keane were inducted via the fans' vote on Tuesday.

The honour recognises players who have demonstrated an exceptional record of on-pitch success and have made important contributions in the division since its creation in 1992.

In order to be eligible for induction, players must have been retired by August 1, 2020.

Who was on the 23-man shortlist for the next six Hall of Fame inductees?

Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Vieira, Ian Wright.