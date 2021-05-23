Edouard Mendy: Chelsea goalkeeper replaced through injury six days before Champions League final

Edouard Mendy was replaced at half-time of Chelsea’s Premier League defeat against Aston Villa with an injury, six days before the Champions League final.

The Chelsea goalkeeper did not return for the second half of the Blues' 2-1 loss after sustaining a knock in trying to save Bertrand Traore's first-half goal for the hosts.

Kepa Arrizabalaga replaced Mendy for the start of the second half at Villa Park.

A penalty from Anwar El Ghazi shortly into the second-half put Villa 2-0 ahead against Thomas Tuchel's side before Ben Chilwell pulled a goal back for the visitors.

3:33 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Despite the defeat on the final day of the league campaign, Chelsea finished fourth in the league - a point ahead of Leicester after the Foxes were beaten 4-2 by Tottenham at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea face Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League final in Porto on Saturday.