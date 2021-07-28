Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger signs new contract until 2024

Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has signed a new deal until 2024, with the club holding an option to extend for a further 12 months.

The Germany international, who joined from Birmingham City in 2019 on a deal until May 2022, won the golden glove last season as Chelsea retained the Women's Super League (WSL) title.

Berger, 30, also helped Emma Hayes' side reach their first-ever Champions League final, before defeat to Barcelona.

"I'm really happy to stay here for longer. The players, the team and the staff, they make me a better player so there's no reason why I should want to go anywhere else," Berger said.

General manager Paul Green added: 'We are delighted to extend Ann's contract until at least 2024. She's had a terrific couple of seasons at the club and has played a big part in the team's recent success.

"Ann's an important player for us and has proven herself to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world with her performances.

"We feel that she is now coming into her peak as a goalkeeper and look forward to seeing how she continues to develop her game in the upcoming years."

Meanwhile, academy product Aggie Beever-Jones, 18, signed her first full-time contract on Tuesday.

Chelsea will begin the defence of their WSL title at London rivals Arsenal over the weekend of September 3-5.