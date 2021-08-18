Michy Batshuayi: Chelsea forward signs new deal and heads to Besiktas on loan

Forward Michy Batshuayi has extended his Chelsea contract until 2023 and joined Turkish side Besiktas on loan for the coming season.

The 27-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge from Marseille in 2016 but has been regularly loaned out to other clubs.

Very very happy to join @besiktas 🦅

An incredible opportunity for me and I'm already looking to play. Thank you to all the fans for the crazy welcome at Istanbul 🖤 See you at the stadium very soon 🔥🔥🔥 #batsman pic.twitter.com/AOnz3DDDNH — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) August 18, 2021

Batshuayi spent time on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Valencia, before two spells at Crystal Palace, with the Belgium international now heading to Turkey.

However, he has also scored 25 goals in 77 Chelsea appearances, including one which clinched the Premier League title at West Brom in May 2017.

Batshuayi has passed his medical in Turkey and could make his Besiktas debut away to Gaziantep on Saturday.

The striker posted on Twitter: "Very, very happy to join Besiktas.

"An incredible opportunity for me and I'm already looking to play.

"Thank you to all the fans for the crazy welcome at Istanbul. See you at the stadium very soon."

Batshuayi follows fellow strikers Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham out of Chelsea this summer, after they moved to Serie A sides AC Milan and Roma respectively.

Romelu Lukaku has headed the other way, rejoining Chelsea in a £97.5m deal, after two successful seasons with reigning Italian champions Inter Milan.

