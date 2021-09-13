John McGinn: Chelsea investigating alleged sectarian abuse of Aston Villa midfielder

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn was allegedly the subject of sectarian abuse by a spectator at Stamford Bridge on Saturday; Chelsea say they are investigating a video circulating on social media and looking to identify the individual involved

Aston Villa's John McGinn played the full 90 minutes against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday

Chelsea are investigating alleged sectarian abuse aimed at Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn by a member of the Stamford Bridge crowd.

Scotland international McGinn, 26, played the full 90 minutes for Villa on Saturday as they lost 3-0 to Chelsea.

In a statement released on their website, Chelsea said: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing an individual using abusive language of a sectarian nature in the crowd at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

"Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable and we condemn the language used.

"The club is working to identify the person involved and will take the strongest possible action against them. Any supporter who was present in that area of the ground and has information that can assist the club's investigation should contact the club via our discrimination reporting line 0207 3863355."

Aston Villa are grateful to our friends at Chelsea FC for their swift and decisive action in both condemning the bigotry aimed at John McGinn at Stamford Bridge and in launching an investigation to identify the culprit. https://t.co/LElpCeQHRe — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 13, 2021

An Aston Villa statement read: "Aston Villa are grateful to our friends at Chelsea FC for their swift and decisive action in both condemning the bigotry aimed at John McGinn at Stamford Bridge and in launching an investigation to identify the culprit.

"Aston Villa will fully support that investigation. Both clubs have zero tolerance for the scourge of discrimination in any form when it occurs in our stadia."

