Reece James: Chelsea and England defender burgled while he played in Champions League

Reece James has revealed his Champions League winners' medal and Euro 2020 runners-up medal were stolen during a burglary at his home while he played for Chelsea on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old England wing-back said the possessions were taken from a safe, which also contained his Super Cup winners' medal.

He posted a number of CCTV clips of the burglary on Instagram, showing four suspects walking up the driveway of his home and shining torches into the property.

Appealing for help to identify the culprits of the theft, James said: "These medals were won representing Chelsea and England - honours that can never be taken away from me whether or not I have the physical medals to prove it.

"Nevertheless, I am appealing to all my Chelsea and England fans to help identify and turn in these low life individuals who will never be able to rest easy as the evidence is mounting against them."

James, who was making his fourth appearance of the new season in midweek, said the police are aware of the incident and that they are "closing in" on the perpetrators.

He said nobody was present inside his house at the time of the burglary.

"I really do appreciate having the platform to tell you all about my misfortune and I hope together we can catch these individuals and deliver justice where it is due," he added.