Reece James: Chelsea and England defender burgled while he played in Champions League

Reece James, who was playing against Zenit St Petersburg at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea began their Champions League title defence, appeals for help in identifying culprits of theft at his house in midweek

Thursday 16 September 2021 16:16, UK

Reece James had his Champions League winners&#39; and European Championship runners-up medals stolen from his home while he played in Chelsea’s win against Zenit
Image: Reece James had his Champions League winners' and European Championship runners-up medals stolen from his home while he played in Chelsea’s win against Zenit

Reece James has revealed his Champions League winners' medal and Euro 2020 runners-up medal were stolen during a burglary at his home while he played for Chelsea on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old England wing-back said the possessions were taken from a safe, which also contained his Super Cup winners' medal.

He posted a number of CCTV clips of the burglary on Instagram, showing four suspects walking up the driveway of his home and shining torches into the property.

Appealing for help to identify the culprits of the theft, James said: "These medals were won representing Chelsea and England - honours that can never be taken away from me whether or not I have the physical medals to prove it.

"Nevertheless, I am appealing to all my Chelsea and England fans to help identify and turn in these low life individuals who will never be able to rest easy as the evidence is mounting against them."

Trending

James, who was making his fourth appearance of the new season in midweek, said the police are aware of the incident and that they are "closing in" on the perpetrators.

He said nobody was present inside his house at the time of the burglary.

Also See:

"I really do appreciate having the platform to tell you all about my misfortune and I hope together we can catch these individuals and deliver justice where it is due," he added.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q