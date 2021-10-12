N'Golo Kante and Reece James back in Chelsea training ahead of Brentford trip

N'Golo Kante and Reece James are back to fitness and in contention for Chelsea's Premier League trip to Brentford on Saturday.

France midfielder Kante took tentative steps forward last week after self-isolation for testing positive for Covid-19 and returned to full Chelsea training on Tuesday.

Brentford

Chelsea Saturday 16th October 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

England full-back James missed the international fixtures due to an ankle problem but has also shaken off his injury to return to action at the Blues' Cobham training base.

Building up for a return to @premierleague action! 💪 pic.twitter.com/mYmwEMrZ2u — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 12, 2021

"Two key players have returned to Chelsea training to provide Thomas Tuchel with a welcome boost ahead of Saturday's trip to Brentford," read a Chelsea statement.

"Midfielder N'Golo Kante has returned to full training at Cobham following his period of self-isolation, whilst Reece James was also involved after withdrawing from the England squad last week due to an ankle injury picked up in the game against Manchester City."

Image: Reece James has shaken off an ankle injury and could be available for selection on Saturday

World Cup winner Kante will bolster Chelsea's ranks for the trip to take on Thomas Frank's Bees, with the former Leicester star now in line to feature in defensive midfield.

James' availability will add options at either right centre-back or right wing-back for boss Tuchel, although Chelsea will be left to wait on injury concerns to other players.

Christian Pulisic continues to battle ankle trouble, while Romelu Lukaku suffered with muscle soreness on Belgium duty.