Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel says forward is 'very close' to return from injury

Romelu Lukaku will not feature in Chelsea's Premier League trip to Leicester on Saturday but is "very close" to returning from injury, according to head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Saturday will mark a full month since the striker injured his ankle during a Champions League game against Malmo, in what was his 11th appearance of the season after re-joining Chelsea in a club-record £97.5m deal over the summer.

Tuchel said Lukaku could return for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Juventus or next weekend's Premier League meeting with Manchester United, which is live on Sky Sports.

