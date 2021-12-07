Emma Hayes: Chelsea boss unfazed by prospect of Juventus tie three days after winning FA Cup

Chelsea face Juventus in the Women's Champions League on Wednesday, three days after beating Arsenal in the delayed FA Cup final; Chelsea sit top of Group A on 10 points, three ahead of Juve; Emma Hayes says the busy schedule is not unusual for her side

Tuesday 7 December 2021 16:43, UK

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes celebrates with the trophy after the Vitality Women&#39;s FA Cup final
Image: Emma Hayes and Chelsea completed a domestic treble for the 2020/21 season last Sunday

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes said it was "business as usual" for her players as they prepared for Wednesday’s Champions League game with Juventus having secured FA Cup glory at the weekend.

Sunday's 3-0 Wembley success over Arsenal in the delayed FA Cup final sealed a 2020-21 domestic treble for Hayes' side, adding to the League Cup and Women's Super League titles they won last term.

Hayes is unfazed at the prospect of heading into another big game just three days later, saying such demands are not unusual for her high-achieving charges.

"We've been here so many times and because of that we just know how to do it," said Hayes.

"It's not unusual for us any more to be in a cup final at Wembley, or play Juventus three days later. This is normal for us so I just think it's business as usual."

Pernille Harder of Chelsea FC during the UEFA Womens Champions League match at Juventus Stadium, Turin
Image: Pernille Harder scored the winning goal when Chelsea beat Juventus 2-1 in Turin in October

Chelsea sit top of Champions League Group A on 10 points from their first four matches, with Juve - coached by former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro - three points behind in second place.

This year is the first time the women's competition has had a group stage rather than going straight into the knockout competition, and Hayes is a fan of the new format.

"I love the group stage, it's such a great idea, it's really needed," she said.

"It's helped my team, and it will help every team and develop a pool of quality teams across Europe so there's no doubt it's really helped.

"I love Champions League football, I like big games. I like to test myself and be in those situations where I'm having to improve.

"I like to get better, I want to keep working as a coach to see different ideas, find different solutions, keep challenging the group to finding their best level. (That's) the thing I love the most about coaching."

