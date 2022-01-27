FIFA Club World Cup: When do Chelsea to travel to United Arab Emirates?

The games were due to be played in Japan, but they pulled out as hosts last month because of the high number of coronavirus cases in the country; the annual tournament features the champions of the different continents along with the host nation's national champions

Thursday 27 January 2022 15:33, UK

Cesar Azpilicueta lifts the Champions League trophy
Image: Cesar Azpilicueta lifts the Champions League trophy

This year's Club World Cup, which features Chelsea, will be held in the United Arab Emirates - but when do the Blues play?

What is the FIFA Club World Cup?

The annual tournament features the champions of the different continents along with the host nation's national champions, with Chelsea qualifying as Champions League winners.

The games were due to be played in Japan, but they pulled out as hosts last month because of the high number of coronavirus cases in the country so the tournament is being held in the United Arab Emirates.

Chelsea, who have a bye through to the semi-finals, will face either Egyptian side Al Ahly, New Zealand's Auckland City or Al Jazira Club from UAE, who are among the 10 teams who have qualified for the tournament.

The Blues' opponents will be determined by the results of earlier rounds of action, with Palmeiras of Brazil the only other club assured of a semi-final berth.

Trending

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel celebrates with the trophy after the UEFA Champions League final match held at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.
Image: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be aiming to win another trophy in December

Chelsea's Club World Cup fixtures...

Semi-finals

Palmeiras vs Al Ahly or Monterrey - Tuesday February 8 (4.30pm kick-off) - Al Nahyan Stadium

Also See:

Al Jazira or Auckland City or Al Hilal vs Chelsea - Wednesday February 9 (4.30pm kick-off) - Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

Third-place match

Saturday February 12 (1pm kick-off) - Al Nahyan Stadium

Final

Saturday February 12 (4.30pm kick-off) - Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

How many Premier League games will Chelsea miss?

Chelsea's trip to Brighton on Tuesday February 8 and the home match with Arsenal on February 12 were postponed due to Chelsea's commitments in the UAE. However, Thomas Tuchel's side have already played that rearranged Brighton game on Tuesday January 18, drawing 1-1, so they are technically missing just one game which will be rearranged in due course.

How to follow the FIFA Club World Cup on Sky Sports?

You can follow live digital commentary of all Chelsea's matches at the FIFA Club World Cup via our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema