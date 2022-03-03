Roman Abramovich's decision to sell Chelsea 'hasn't sunk in yet' and will be a 'massive change', says Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel admitted following Chelsea's FA Cup fifth-round win at Luton on Wednesday that Roman Abramovich's decision to sell the club "hasn't sunk in yet" and it will provoke a "massive change" at Stamford Bridge.

Abramovich, who has owned Chelsea since 2003 and helped them win 19 major trophies in that time, announced just before kick-off at Kenilworth Road he had decided to sell the Blues, a decision he believes "is in the best interest of the club".

The Russian billionaire's move comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and American investor Todd Boehly are understood to be two of the parties interested in buying Chelsea from Abramovich.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville reacts to Roman Abramovich's decision to sell Chelsea

Chelsea struggled to overcome their Championship opponents in the wake of Abramovich's statement, eventually defeating Luton 3-2, and when asked to discuss the owner's impact in west London after the game, Tuchel said: "It's a bit too early because it's big news.

"It's a bit too early to speak because I can only think about Chelsea with Roman Abramovich, so it's very hard for me. It hasn't sunk in yet that this is going to stop. It's a massive change, of course.

"I don't think I need to talk about it. I'm very sure the club will speak to us and the players. I'm not so much worried because I still feel privileged and in a good place and I still hope and trust for the best. I'm not so much the person who worries about things I cannot influence.

"It's big news, it will be a big change, but I'm also never afraid of change and will focus on what I can influence - this staff and team at Cobham."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Roman Abramovich's sale of Chelsea is in the hands of the UK Government, as they could implement sanctions against the Russian oligarch

Chelsea's win at Luton earned them a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals for the sixth time in seven seasons, and came after goals from Saul Niguez, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku - three players who have come in for criticism for their performances this season.

Head coach Tuchel was pleased to see forwards Werner and Lukaku get among the goals, and praised his side for sticking to the task at hand amid the tumultuous ownership situation.

"Timo played well, I'm happy for that," said Tuchel. "Romelu got his goal. That's why we had them on the pitch and left them on the pitch.

"In the moment, this is the most important match for them, even if they think, 'I should have played this match or this match'.

Image: Romelu Lukaku is mobbed by his team-mates after putting Chelsea ahead at Luton

"We want them to play with full focus and to take this seriously because this is where you can grow self-confidence and get your confidence back. Timo did very well and Romelu got his goal, so it's only positive.

"We did not talk about it [Abramovich's statement] - we accepted it. The players have internet connections, they watch TV so of course they knew, they get messages. But still we focused in the preparation only on sports.

"Maybe some players are more affected, some less, but in the end we managed to focus, grow into this game and find the key to win it."

Abramovich confirmed his intention to sell Chelsea in a lengthy statement released an hour before Wednesday's cup tie at Kenilworth Road.

He said: "As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart.

"In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club's sponsors and partners.

"Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the club.

"I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person.

"It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart."

Statement from Roman Abramovich. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 2, 2022

The 86-year-old Swiss businessman Wyss has already revealed his intention to bid for Chelsea, in a move that appears designed to fast-track a sale and potentially reduce the eventual price.

American Boehly has been revealed as the first of a possible string of partners, as Wyss attempts to push on with a deal.

Abramovich has vowed not to rush the sale of a club he has led to two Champions League titles, as well as the Club World Cup title earlier this year.

He pledged to wipe out his £1.5billion loan as well as divert proceeds to aid those suffering from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.