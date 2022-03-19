Chelsea sale: John Terry backs consortium aiming for 10 per cent fan-owned stake

John Terry will attempt to protect Chelsea's "history and heritage" by joining the True Blues Consortium aimed at handing supporters a 10 per cent ownership in the Stamford Bridge club.

Former Chelsea captain Terry has backed the True Blues Consortium's bold plans to levy funds to buy a stake in Chelsea through a community offering.

Chelsea fans would be able to buy into the set-up from as little as £100, with the True Blues Consortium aiming to work with the club's eventual new owners on buying a share in the club.

Terry and former Chelsea women's player Claire Rafferty have put their names to the consortium, with True Blues chiefs having made contact with Raine Group, the bank overseeing Chelsea's sale.

Chelsea Pitch Owners, who own the Stamford Bridge freehold, and the Chelsea Supporters' Trust have backed the plan in principle.

The True Blues Consortium would elect one representative to sit on Chelsea's board and decorated former skipper Terry has been impressed with the ambitious plans.

"Chelsea has been such an important part of my life for 22 years," said Terry.

"I want to see the club's history and heritage protected as we go into a new era with like-minded people who have the same long-term vision of building the best football club in the world and understand how important our DNA is.

"Having met with and heard what the True Blues Consortium is about, I know they understand. They're a group of lifelong Chelsea fans and season ticket holders who have created a concept that will complement and assist any preferred bidder running the club while adding fan connection and engagement with the board.

"This innovative structure is designed to be inclusive of all Chelsea fans and protect our club.

"I'm thankful for the Chelsea Pitch Owners and Chelsea Supporters' Trust's time and support on this and we hope we will be welcome investors into the club's new structure."

