Chelsea pledge 'strongest action' after Tottenham's Heung-Min Son allegedly racially abused at Stamford Bridge

Heung-Min Son was allegedly racially abused by a Chelsea supporter during Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge last Sunday; Chelsea statement says: "We are investigating this incident and, if identified, this individual will face the strongest action from the club"

Chelsea have pledged to take the "strongest action" after an alleged racist incident against Heung-Min Son in Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham.

South Korea forward Son is alleged to have been racially abused by a member of the crowd at Stamford Bridge in Sunday's clash.

Chelsea have previously handed out life bans to supporters found guilty of racial abuse at Stamford Bridge.

A statement released on Thursday read: "Chelsea Football Club finds any form of discriminatory behaviour totally abhorrent. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities.

"Chelsea FC has consistently made its zero tolerance position on discriminatory behaviour very clear, yet there are still idiots like this that attach themselves to this club as so-called 'fans', which shames Chelsea FC, our coaches, players, staff and our true supporters.

"We are investigating this incident and, if identified, this individual will face the strongest action from the club."

