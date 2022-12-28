Reece James: Chelsea confirm defender is out for up to a month after knee injury against Bournemouth

Chelsea defender Reece James is set for up to a month out after suffering a setback to the knee injury that kept him out of the World Cup.

James lasted 53 minutes at Stamford Bridge before he felt discomfort in the same knee and was forced off. He left the stadium wearing a knee brace.

The 23-year-old underwent an assessment on Wednesday, with scan results confirming he faces another spell on the sidelines.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

A Chelsea statement on Wednesday read: "Defender Reece James underwent assessment earlier today after being substituted during the second half of last night's 2-0 Premier League victory over AFC Bournemouth due to a knee injury.

"Scan results have regrettably confirmed a setback for the 23-year-old, with Reece now set to be ruled out for up to a month."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Chelsea and Bournemouth.

On Wednesday, James posted a statement on social media describing how "tough" this year has been for him.

"2022 has been the toughest year to date," he wrote. "Just wanna thank you all for the support, none of you go unnoticed.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"It's naturally effected [sic] me mentally, I'm currently just tryna deal with the cards I've been dealt. I hope your end of year is filled with peace, joy & happiness.

"Love you all, catch you next year."

Chelsea interested in Celtic's Juranovic

Image: Could Celtic's Josip Juranovic come in as cover for James in January?

With James set for a period on the treatment table, Chelsea are one of a number of clubs looking at Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic.

Sky Sports News has been told internal talks took place at Chelsea to assess right-back options as they waited for the full extent of James' injury, with Juranovic a player who Chelsea have scouted for a while.

Sky Sports News revealed last week that Barcelona are interested in signing the Celtic right-back.

One source has told Sky Sports News he is the Catalans' number one target to fill that position, if they can find a solution to their Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said last month that the club will still find it difficult to make January signings despite improving the health of their finances.

"We had to make some levers, which were economic operations that saved the club from ruin, and now the club is in economic recovery," he said. "But despite that, according to the rules of financial fair play of the Spanish league, we can not sign.

Image: Juranovic is being looked at by Chelsea

"Us and some other La Liga clubs are also trying to convince La Liga to be more flexible, and allow us other types of interpretations that can make Barcelona even stronger."

Celtic have wanted to keep Juranovic and there have been talks over improved terms on a new contract, but neither party could reach an agreement before he joined the Croatia squad for the World Cup. The 27-year-old still has more than three-and-a-half years left on his current deal.

It is understood Celtic will look to sit down with Juranovic again when he returns from his post-World Cup break this week, but the Scottish champions are braced for bids, amid interest from the Premier League and clubs in Europe.

Earlier this month, Celtic announced the signing of Canada right-back Alistair Johnston on a five-year deal.

'Juranovic attracting a lot of interest'

Sky Sports News reporter Mark McAdam:

"Chelsea fans feared the worst after last night's game with Bournemouth when it came to Reece James and the knee problems he's been having but the fact it looks like being three or four weeks out is a massive positive. Chelsea have games coming thick and fast in the meantime and that's provided everything goes according to plan.

"Chelsea have held internal talks about a possible James replacement. Josip Juranovic at Celtic, the Croatia full-back... Chelsea have held talks with the recruitment team about the player and he is someone they could potentially be interested in.

"There's been no formal approach to Celtic, but we know the player has coveted a lot of interest from clubs in the past few weeks.

"Barcelona has been linked with him and he has good experience. He only joined Celtic in the summer from Legia Warsaw for £2.5m. The fact he's now being talked of as a £20m full-back gives you an indication of how well he's performed in that period of time."

Analysis: James denied perfect return by cruel injury

Image: James impressed against Bournemouth before going off injured

Sky Sports football journalist David Richardson at Stamford Bridge:

James looked like he had never been away.

Injured since October 11 with a knee issue that required surgery, James made an impressive return to competitive action only for it to end after 53 minutes.

He had been key to Chelsea's 2-0 lead, tormenting Bournemouth down their left side and linking up flawlessly with Raheem Sterling. The right-back was even denied a goal by Mark Travers late in the first half.

Image: The majority of Chelsea's attacks came down their right through Reece James and Raheem Sterling before the right-back came off injured

But soon he was trudging down the tunnel after suffering an issue in "the same area" as the problem he'd only just overcome.

Chelsea struggled after James went off. Cesar Azpilicueta - James' replacement - was unable to provide the same attacking threat on the right.

Fortunately for Potter's side they already held a commanding lead, but they will have a problem with James out for up to a month.

Chelsea's next six fixtures

Nottingham Forest

Chelsea Sunday 1st January 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

January 1 - Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, Premier League, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 4.30pm

January 5 - Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 8pm

January 8 - Manchester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup third round, kick-off 4.30pm

January 12 - Fulham vs Chelsea, Premier League, kick-off 8pm

January 15 - Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League, kick-off 2pm

January 21 - Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm