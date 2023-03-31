Mason Mount: Chelsea midfielder's attitude has been 'top' despite difficult season, says Graham Potter

Graham Potter has praised the way Mason Mount has conducted himself during a difficult season that has seen him linked with a move away from Chelsea.

Mount - who came through the academy at Stamford Bridge - is under contract only until the end of next season and reports suggest he is wanted by a number of clubs, including Liverpool and Bayern Munich, who are now coached by his former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

The midfielder has just three goals and six assists in 33 games across all competitions this season and has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the Chelsea and England sides in recent months.

Mount is set to be involved for Chelsea when they host Aston Villa on Saturday - live on Sky Sports - although Potter admitted he is unlikely to start as he recovers from injury.

"It's been tough for him because he's had niggly injuries and noise off the pitch," said the head coach. "He's a top professional, how he's acted with me and around us has been top.

"Sometimes, if things in your career aren't optimal, you've got to act well and he has."

Mount is set to be joined on the bench against Villa by N'Golo Kante, who is still stepping up his recovery from a serious hamstring injury suffered in August.

The France international did get minutes in behind-closed-doors games during the international break and Potter said he is likely to make it onto the pitch on Saturday.

Chelsea are also set to call on Kai Havertz and Reece James, who have been training after withdrawing from the Germany and England squads, respectively, while Christian Pulisic will be assessed following an illness.

However, Potter revealed Wesley Fofana and Raheem Sterling are set to miss the visit of Villa due to hamstring injuries, with Tuesday's visit of Liverpool - also live on Sky Sports - considered a more likely date for their return.

Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta will also miss this weekend's fixture.

Potter: Potential Bayern clash a factor in Barry move

Image: Chelsea coach Anthony Barry is wanted by Bayern Munich

Anthony Barry's future has been a talking point in the build-up to the Premier League's return, with Tuchel keen to be reunited with him in Munich.

Barry has stayed away from the Chelsea training ground as the clubs negotiate over the coach's future, and Potter said: "Anthony is in discussions, the clubs are in discussions.

"He's away from us for the moment. It's between the clubs, it's not something I get involved in.

"I have huge respect for what he's done here. Fantastic coach, fantastic person.

"Of course, I would like the conversations between us to be private. I understand human beings have lives, have families, have aspirations."

One potential issue holding up Barry's departure is the possibility of Chelsea facing Bayern in the semi-finals of the Champions League - a meeting that will happen if the Blues see off Real Madrid and the German champions beat Manchester City.

Asked if he would be reluctant to allow one of his coaches to join a potential opponent mid-season, Potter said: "Obviously that's something I'm pretty sure is in the conversation, for obvious reasons."

'I've always looked up to Emery'

Image: Potter revealed his admiration for Unai Emery before they meet on Saturday

Chelsea finally found some form before the international break, overturning a first-leg deficit to progress against Borussia Dortmund in Europe and taking seven points from nine in the Premier League.

Potter's side will have the chance to back up those results at the start of April, with the game against Villa the first of six matches in 18 days, and the former Brighton boss said: "It's going to be an exciting month.

"The focus for us is to stay present and think about the next game against Aston Villa. We want to respond."

Potter is also looking forward to going up against Unai Emery, saying the manager has "done a fantastic job" at Villa Park since replacing Steven Gerrard earlier this season.

"He's someone I've always looked up to," he said. "Really looking forward to seeing him."

