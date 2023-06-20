Orla Sloan: TikToker who stalked footballers Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour avoids jail

A court heard Sloan, who reportedly had thousands of followers on social media, bombarded Chelsea and England star Mason Mount with messages. She admitted to stalking and harassing Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell and on-loan Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour.

A TikToker has been given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months for stalking two Premier League footballers and harassing a third.

Orla Sloan, 21, previously admitted stalking Chelsea and England star Mason Mount for more than four months.

She also pleaded guilty to causing "serious alarm or distress" to Brighton and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour after stalking him for over a month.

And she admitted another charge of harassing Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell.

Sloan was also handed a 30-day rehabilitation order, 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay Mount and Chilwell £300 each while she was also ordered to pay Gilmour £500.

The court previously heard Sloan, from Exeter, subjected Mount to a "bombardment of messages" between 19 June and 28 October 2022.

She had previously slept with Mount after they met at a party at his England teammate Chilwell's house in November 2020, the court heard.

Though the pair kept in touch for around six months, Mount later ceased contact with Sloan but she continued to send him messages.

Prosecutor Jason Seetal told an earlier hearing it was at that point he began to be targeted by a "bombardment of messages".

He said: "He began asking her to stop messaging him before blocking the number.

"He then began to receive messages from new numbers and each time he would block those numbers, there would be messages from a different number."

A total of 21 different numbers were used to contact the Chelsea star. Some messages included collages of photos of the player with other women.

The earlier hearing was told how in one message from an Instagram account using the Devil Baby name, she said: "I can morph at any time so let me apologise and set things right."

Another showed an Apple account buying a new number for £12.99 with the words: "I'm not buying food anymore so I can get more numbers.

"I will be faster than you."

In a victim impact statement, Mount added: "Miss Sloan knows roughly where I live and where I train.

"I'm worried as if she is unable to contact me she might turn up at my training centre."

Sloan - who reportedly had tens of thousands of social media followers - stalked Gilmour between 10 September and 28 October 2022 and claimed to have fallen pregnant - allegations described in court as "completely fictitious".

Gilmour said her messages had had a "huge impact" on his life after he joined Brighton from Chelsea in September last year.

"I have not been able to sleep and have had to take sleeping tablets," he said. "It's had a negative effect on my performance and professional life.

"Being in a new town where I don't have my friends or family, it's really upsetting."

Sloan, from Exeter, appeared to show little visible emotion as she sat in the dock with a black top over a white dress and heavy make up.

In mitigation her lawyer Michael Cogan said she had been "naive" in not realising any relationship with Mr Mount was not going to progress, adding that she is remorseful and has not contacted them since.

Sloan will also have to pay £85 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.