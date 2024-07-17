Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea start internal disciplinary procedure after midfielder's 'racist video'

Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea team-mate Wesley Fofana has condemned the Argentina squad chanting about the France team, reposting the video with the words: "Football in 2024: uninhibited racism"; the French Football Federation says it will file a legal complaint; Fernandez has since apologised

Enzo Fernandez has publicly apologised after posting a video of the Argentina squad that the French Football Federation says includes alleged 'racist and discriminatory' chanting

Chelsea have "instigated an internal disciplinary procedure" following Enzo Fernandez's video posted on social media, which the French Football Federation alleges is racist.

Fernandez and some of his Argentina team-mates were chanting a derogatory song about the France team in an Instagram live video published on his account after they beat Colombia in the Copa America final on Sunday.

Wesley Fofana, Fernandez's Chelsea team-mate, reposted the video on X with the words: "Football in 2024: uninhibited racism".

Fernandez later apologised on Instagram for posting the video and any offence its content may have caused.

On Wednesday morning Chelsea released a club statement: "Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome.

"We acknowledge and appreciate our player's public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate.

"The club has instigated an internal disciplinary procedure."

The Blues' statement comes after Fernandez said he was "truly sorry" for the video.

"The song includes highly-offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words," the 23-year-old said.

"I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations.

"That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character.

"I am truly sorry."

French Football Federation to file legal complaint

The French Football Federation has said it will file a legal complaint alleging "racially offensive and discriminatory remarks" were made by Argentina players.

In a statement, the FFF - the governing body of French football - said its president Philippe Diallo would challenge FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Argentina Football Association boss Claudio Fabian Tapia to respond to the alleged remarks.

The statement read: "The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks which were made against the players of the French team in the context of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentina team after its victory in the Copa America and broadcast in a video on social media.

"Faced with the seriousness of these shocking remarks, contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the president of the FFF decided to directly challenge his Argentinian counterpart and FIFA, and to file a legal complaint for insulting remarks of a racist and discriminatory nature."

Argentina beat France in a penalty shoot-out in the 2022 World Cup final, a match around which some fans of the Argentina team were heard to sing discriminatory songs.

Sky Sports News has contacted FIFA for comment.

Sporting Equals condemns video shared by Fernandez

Sports race equality charity Sporting Equals:

"Sporting Equals condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the video that has emerged on social media of Chelsea and Argentinian footballer Enzo Fernandez and some team-mates singing a racist song. The lyrics belittle the lived experiences of the French footballers and their ancestors. The words question the authenticity of those players right to represent France.

"We applaud Wesley Fofana, Fernandez's club-mate at Chelsea, who has challenged this behaviour. The easy thing for him to do would be to stay quiet. By publicly addressing this he has made it clear that this will not be tolerated and we hope that his club will support him and others at this difficult time.

"While the incident took place following the Copa America final it is important to focus on the very recent positives closer to home. The UEFA Men's European Football Championships provided an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of participant countries.

"Following England's success there were clear illustrations across social media of the positive impact that immigration has had on the national team. Actions such as those by members of the French national team, challenging the far right in press conferences, show that football is more united against racism. The ethnic diversity of the two finalists, England and Spain, proves that race equality and equity is a strength.

"That said we must not shy away from calling out racism when we witness it. Sporting Equals expects that Chelsea, The Premier League, The FA and FIFA will act swiftly and decisively on these sickening chants."