Enzo Fernandez: Enzo Maresca predicts no issues with midfielder's return to Chelsea after racism accusations

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez and Argentina team-mates chanted a derogatory song about the France team; Wesley Fofana, Fernandez's team-mate, reposted the video on X with the words "Football in 2024: uninhibited racism"; Fernandez apologised as Chelsea and FIFA opened investigations

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has spoken about Enzo Fernandez's return to the team after accusations of racism

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca says there won't be "any kind of problem" when Enzo Fernandez joins their pre-season tour amid ongoing disciplinary proceedings into alleged racism.

Fernandez and some of his Argentina team-mates chanted a derogatory song which mocks the heritage of the France team in an Instagram live video published on his account after they beat Colombia in the Copa America final earlier this month.

Wesley Fofana, Fernandez's Chelsea team-mate, reposted the video on X with the words "Football in 2024: uninhibited racism".

Fernandez apologised on Instagram for posting the video and any offence its content may have caused, before Chelsea and FIFA opened investigations into the incident.

The midfielder is set to join Chelsea's pre-season tour of the United States on Monday - and boss Maresca does not think there will be an issue with his return.

"I think it's quite easy in terms of the player gave a statement, apologised and the club did the same so I don't think there is something to add in terms of this situation. It's already clear and clarified," said Maresca ahead of his first game in charge against Wrexham which takes place in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"In the end, they are all human beings. I don't think there are any bad intentions from any one of them. I don't think that when Enzo is back we will have any kind of problem. The player already clarified the situation. The club did the same so there is nothing to add.

"And, once again, they are not bad persons or bad human beings. It can happen. I don't think there is any problem at all. I spoke with all of them, but the player already did a statement, apologised, so it's quite clear."

Chelsea captain Reece James also hopes the club and his team-mates can move forward from the incident.

He said: "It was obviously a really difficult situation. Enzo has acknowledged he has done wrong. He put his hand up and apologised to the club, the team and the people offended.

"He hasn't arrived yet so I don't think there's anything to amend. I'll have to make that judgement when he comes back in. I hope everyone will be on the same page and we can move forward from the situation."

Sky Sports News reported FIFA had begun an investigation into the incident and looked to speak to Fernandez.

A FIFA spokesperson said: "FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials."

Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Burnley, reacted by posting on social media: "The football that I like is multi-ethnic.

"Racism in all its forms should be condemned in the strongest possible terms. These acts have no place in football or even anywhere else.

"This fight really needs to be taken seriously by everyone involved in this sport."

Fernandez: I am truly sorry

The statements from Chelsea and FIFA came after Fernandez said he was "truly sorry" for the video.

"The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words," the 23-year-old said.

"I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations.

"That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character.

"I am truly sorry."

French Football Federation to file legal complaint

The French Football Federation said it would file a legal complaint alleging "racially offensive and discriminatory remarks" were made by Argentina players.

In a statement, the FFF - the governing body of French football - said its president Philippe Diallo would challenge FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Argentina Football Association boss Claudio Fabian Tapia to respond to the alleged remarks.

The statement read: "The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks which were made against the players of the French team in the context of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentina team after its victory in the Copa America and broadcast in a video on social media.

"Faced with the seriousness of these shocking remarks, contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the president of the FFF decided to directly challenge his Argentinian counterpart and FIFA, and to file a legal complaint for insulting remarks of a racist and discriminatory nature."

Argentina beat France in a penalty shoot-out in the 2022 World Cup final, a match around which some fans of the Argentina team were heard singing discriminatory songs.