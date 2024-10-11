Nicolas Jackson: Man given three-year football banning order for making racist Facebook post about Chelsea striker

Burnley supporter John Southwell posted a racist Facebook comment at 12.18pm on December 11, 2023 about Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson; the article related to a controversial incident Jackson was involved in during Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Everton the previous day

A man who posted a racist comment about Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson online has been given a three-year football banning order.

John Southwell, 64, posted the offensive comment on Facebook at 12.18pm on December 11, 2023 under a news article about the Chelsea forward.

The article related to a controversial incident the striker had been involved in during Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Everton the previous day.

After being identified, Southwell, who is a Burnley FC supporter, was charged with sending by a public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message / matter.

Southwell, of Dale Street, Earby, admitted the offence when he appeared at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Tuesday (October 8, 2024). He was fined £385, ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £138 victim surcharge.

PC Byron Worrall, from Lancashire Police East Division, said: "This case is unusual in that a football banning order has been issued for an offence committed away from an actual fixture and on social media.

"I welcome the sentence and hope it sends out a strong message that racist behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated by Lancashire Police, whether it be in public or while hiding behind a keyboard."