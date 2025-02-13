Nicolas Jackson injury: Chelsea striker ruled out until April with hamstring problem

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said Nicolas Jackson could miss between "six to eight weeks" of action due to a muscular injury.

The Chelsea striker was withdrawn early on in the second half during his side's 2-1 win over West Ham at the start of February.

Speaking on Thursday, Maresca said Jackson will be sidelined until after next month's international break.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea Friday 14th February 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

"Nico will be out until the international break and probably available after the international break," he said.

"We knew it was a muscular problem but we didn't know how important it was because of his reaction. We all thought it was not a big injury, but unfortunately, he had a scan and it will be around six to eight weeks."

Maresca also confirmed fellow striker Marc Guiu is set to be sidelined for some time with a similar hamstring injury.

However, Romeo Lavia and Benoit Badiashile are nearing a return to full fitness while Wesley Fofana has returned to the group, although he will need "two or three weeks" to be available for the Blues.

Maresca also dismissed rumours of a further Reece James injury setback with the full-back set to be available for selection despite missing Chelsea's FA Cup defeat at Brighton.

Maresca: We will find a solution

Image: Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku could be a solution amid an attacking injury crisis

Despite injuries in attacking areas, Maresca is adamant he will be able to find a solution within his current squad.

Christopher Nkunku filled in as a striker in the FA Cup defeat to Brighton in both Jackson and Guiu's absence last weekend but for Maresca, the France forward is not his only option in that area.

"Christopher [Nkunku] could be one of the solutions but not the only solution," he said.

"I said since day one that Christopher is not a No9. Christopher is an attacking midfielder. But we use him as a No 9 to find a solution with all of them. But we know very well that Christopher is not a proper No 9.

"We are going to try and find different solutions. I have always said that I have considered Christo an important player since the start but the problem is they think they are important just if they play, if they don't they don't think they are important. Now also with the window closed everyone is here and he can try to help us until the end.

Image: Could Pedro Neto be a makeshift No9 for Chelsea?

"[Playing a wide player as a false No 9] could be a solution, for sure Pero [Neto] or Noni [Madueke] or even Tyrique [George] can try and can be a solution for us. Jadon [Sancho] with a different kind of skills.

"But it's not just about the No9. When you don't have a proper No9, yes you have to use a different type of No9 but also you have to change a little bit the way you have to play.

"Maybe you need to be more direct and probably you need more linking because you don't have a threat in behind, but we will find a solution."

Brighton (A) - Premier League, live on Sky, Friday 14 February, 8pm KO

Aston Villa (A) - Premier League, live on Sky, Saturday 22 February, 5.30pm KO

Southampton (H) - Premier League, Tuesday 25t February, 8.15pm KO

*UEFA Conference League RO16 (A) - Thursday 6 March, KO tbc

Leicester (H) - Premier League, Sunday 9 March, 2pm KO

*UEFA Conference League RO16 (H) - Thursday 6 March, KO tbc

Arsenal (A) - Premier League, Sunday 16 March, KO tbc

*Fixtures yet to be confirmed