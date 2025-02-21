Europa Conference League last-16 draw: Chelsea face FC Copenhagen and discover route to final
Chelsea will play FC Copenhagen in the Conference League last 16; Enzo Maresca's side topped the league phase with six wins from six; Cole Palmer added to knockout squad; Last-16 first legs take place on Thursday March 6 with the return fixtures on Thursday March 13
Friday 21 February 2025 13:33, UK
Chelsea will play FC Copenhagen in the Conference League last 16.
Enzo Maresca's side finished top of the league phase with six wins from six and now face the Danish club, who finished 18th in the table.
FC Copenhagen needed extra time to beat FC Heidenheim 1846 4-3 on aggregate in the knockout play-offs.
The last-16 first legs take place on Thursday March 6 with the return fixtures on Thursday March 13.
Palmer added to Chelsea's Conference League squad
Cole Palmer was added to Chelsea's squad for the knockout stage of the Conference League having been left out of the league phase to manage his minutes.
Recalled Crystal Palace loanee Trevoh Chalobah and £12m deadline day signing Mathis Amougou were the other two players added to the squad.
UEFA limits clubs to just three changes after the winter transfer window.
Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia, who are both currently injured, remain out of the Conference League squad.
Chelsea's route to the final
Round of 16: FC Copenhagen
Quarter-final: Molde or Legia Warsaw
Semi-final: Pafos, Djurgarden, Borac or SK Rapid
Final: Real Betis, Vitoria SC, Jagielloina, Cercle Brugge, Celje, Lugano, Panathinaikos or Fiorentina
Conference League draw in full
Jagielloina vs Cercle Brugge
Molde vs Legia Warsaw
Celje vs Lugano
Pafos vs Djurgarden
Panathinaikos vs Fiorentina
Borac vs SK Rapid
Real Betis vs Vitoria SC
FC Copenhagen vs Chelsea
When are the Conference League knockout rounds?
Last 16: March 6 & 13
Quarter-finals: April 10 & 17
Semi-finals: May 1 & 8
Final: May 28 (Wroclaw)