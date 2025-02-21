Europa Conference League last-16 draw: Chelsea face FC Copenhagen and discover route to final

Chelsea will play FC Copenhagen in the Conference League last 16.

Enzo Maresca's side finished top of the league phase with six wins from six and now face the Danish club, who finished 18th in the table.

FC Copenhagen needed extra time to beat FC Heidenheim 1846 4-3 on aggregate in the knockout play-offs.

The last-16 first legs take place on Thursday March 6 with the return fixtures on Thursday March 13.

Palmer added to Chelsea's Conference League squad

Cole Palmer was added to Chelsea's squad for the knockout stage of the Conference League having been left out of the league phase to manage his minutes.

Recalled Crystal Palace loanee Trevoh Chalobah and £12m deadline day signing Mathis Amougou were the other two players added to the squad.

UEFA limits clubs to just three changes after the winter transfer window.

Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia, who are both currently injured, remain out of the Conference League squad.

Image: Cole Palmer has been added to Chelsea's Conference League squad

Round of 16: FC Copenhagen

Quarter-final: Molde or Legia Warsaw

Semi-final: Pafos, Djurgarden, Borac or SK Rapid

Final: Real Betis, Vitoria SC, Jagielloina, Cercle Brugge, Celje, Lugano, Panathinaikos or Fiorentina

Jagielloina vs Cercle Brugge

Molde vs Legia Warsaw

Celje vs Lugano

Pafos vs Djurgarden

Panathinaikos vs Fiorentina

Borac vs SK Rapid

Real Betis vs Vitoria SC

FC Copenhagen vs Chelsea

Last 16: March 6 & 13

Quarter-finals: April 10 & 17

Semi-finals: May 1 & 8

Final: May 28 (Wroclaw)