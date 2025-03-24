Todd Boehly reveals Chelsea owners could split if stadium plans do not align

Todd Boehly says Chelsea's owners could go their separate ways if they cannot agree on the future of Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea bosses are considering whether to leave Stamford Bridge or to expand, with Earl's Court seen as a possible new location.

All options are being evaluated with the project said to be complicated by the limited space in London to build.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Boehly has suggested plans over Chelsea's stadium redevelopment could decide whether he stays in partnership with majority owners Clearlake Capital.

"We have to think long term about what we're trying to accomplish," Boehly said.

"We have a big stadium development opportunity that we have to flesh out. That's going to be where we're either aligned or we ultimately decide to go different ways."

Clearlake Capital are understood to be fully behind making Chelsea's new stadium project happen and committed to the club long-term.

A rift between Chelsea's co-owners emerged at the beginning of this season, with both parties said to have been keen to buy each other out.

Asked if he was closer to a decision over selling his stake in Chelsea, Boehly added: "I think the status quo is something that's just fine. I think we've gotten what we've learned from each other.

"And, you know, I think we're really going to be able to work it out any which way."

Image: Boehly says Chelsea's ownership group is 'aligned'

Sky Sports News reported in September that Boehly had been unhappy with the way the club is being run and that he did not want Mauricio Pochettino to lose his job as head coach at the end of last season.

But he insists those in charge at Chelsea are on the same page and pointed to the team's position in the Premier League table as proof of their plan bearing fruit.

Chelsea are currently fourth with nine games to go as they hope to secure Champions League qualification for the first time under this ownership group, with fifth expected to be enough to do that.

"If you look at the evolution of the team, we've been aligned on what we're trying to do and what we're trying to build," said Boehly.

"It's a team that's young, it's a team that's got long contracts, and all these things were new.

"To do all those things that we've done, it's obviously because we're aligned. So I think if you look at what's actually happening, and don't follow the shiny light then you'll see that there's core stability.

"We're executing on a plan that ultimately will have Chelsea where it belongs. I mean, we're sitting top floor in the table right now."