Todd Boehly: Chelsea fans write to Premier League to call for investigation into co-owner's links to Vivid Seats

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust has written to Premier League chief Richard Masters calling for an investigation into the involvement Todd Boehly has with ticket exchange and resale company Vivid Seats.

Boehly owns just under 37 per cent of Chelsea and is also an investor and director at Vivid.

The American company offers fans from outside of the UK the chance to buy and sell Premier League tickets but this can be done beyond face value, with the letter from CST pointing out a ticket for Liverpool's final home game of the season is listed for £20,000.

"Vivid Seats continues to list Premier League tickets for above face value at significantly inflated rates and our members have continued to indicate that Mr Boehly's connection with Vivid Seats is a breach of trust and a clear conflict of interest," said a CST spokesman.

"Not only does this undermine the efforts of Chelsea FC, The Premier League, and The Metropolitan Police to combat ticket touting, but Vivid Seats contravenes the Chelsea FC ticketing policy, and is explicitly named by the Premier League as a known unauthorised ticket website.

"We believe that now is the time for the Premier League to act swiftly and ensure that a major shareowner of a Premier League club ceases facilitating the sale of tickets for significantly above face value."

Vivid Seats, Todd Boehly's representatives, Chelsea and the Premier League have been contacted for comment.