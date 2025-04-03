Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live stream, TV channel, NOW, team news and score prediction

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in a huge London derby in the Premier League on Thursday April 3, live on Sky Sports.

Chelsea are seeking to get back to winning ways after their 1-0 loss to Arsenal last time out as they bid to qualify for next season's Champions League. They currently sit sixth in the Premier League table.

Tottenham are on a three-game winless run in the Premier League and sit in 14th in the table, losing 2-0 to Fulham before the international break.

Games between Chelsea and Spurs often produce plenty of goals and drama, and the previous meeting this season was no different with the Blues winning 4-3 at Tottenham on December 8.

When is Chelsea vs Tottenham

Chelsea vs Spurs in the Premier League takes place on Thursday April 3 at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is 8pm UK time.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham

Got Sky?

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Not got Sky?

Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the game with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Online: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the game through our dedicated match blog

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at 7.30pm Tap on the Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Main Event channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

What is NOW TV?

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.

It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free memberships options, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose between a Month or Day Membership. See the latest NOW TV membership prices.

More information about NOW can be found here.

Chelsea vs Tottenham team news

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca says Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke "are all good" ahead of Thursday's home game against London rivals Tottenham.

Palmer withdrew from the England squad through injury after missing Chelsea's defeat at Arsenal before the international break, but Maresca has confirmed he is now "back".

Jackson and Madueke have been out for two months but the pair could now return against Spurs.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says Richarlison will not be fit to return against Chelsea. The Brazilian has not featured since a muscle injury sustained in the 4-0 Carabao Cup semi-final second leg loss at Liverpool on February 6.

Postecoglou also confirmed injured duo Dejan Kulusevski (foot) and Kevin Danso (hamstring) are "a week or two" away from returning.

Asked for an injury update at his pre-match press conference, Postecoglou said: "Nothing new outside of those [Richarlison, Kulusevski and Danso]. Everyone else is fine and training. Radu's [Dragusin] long-term."

Chelsea vs Tottenham odds and score prediction

Djed Spence is taking his opportunity for Tottenham, winning lots of plaudits for his displays since the turn of the year. His performances are catching the eye, especially from a punting perspective where the prices surrounding his ability to win fouls are very much in our favour.

He remains a slice of value with Sky Bet to be fouled two or more times - a bet which has landed for punters in 11 of his last 13 starts. Ange Postecoglou likes his full-backs to drive into central areas of the pitch and that tends to lead to fouls being drawn. He can go in again in what is always a high-octane London derby.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2