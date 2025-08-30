Nicolas Jackson transfer news: Chelsea pulling out of striker's loan deal to Bayern Munich

Chelsea are pulling out of Nicolas Jackson's loan move to Bayern Munich.

Bayern have been informed that Chelsea will not be able to proceed with the proposed deal due to an injury to Liam Delap against Fulham on Saturday.

The decision to cancel Jackson's loan was taken after discussions between Chelsea's football leadership team and head coach Enzo Maresca.

Jackson is now expected to return to London and will go straight back into Chelsea's first-team squad.

He has been training with the first team as there was always the possibility he would stay at the club. Jackson signed an extension last September and his contract runs to 2033.

Speaking about Jackson's future immediately after Chelsea's victory over Fulham, Maresca said: "When you have two strikers, it's enough. When one is injured, it probably is not enough."

Chelsea had accepted a record loan fee of £13m from Bayern for Jackson, with an option to buy the 24-year-old for £56.2m.

On Delap's injury, Maresca added: "The injury doesn't look good. He was full speed, hamstring. It requires weeks," Maresca said in his press conference after the game.

"In terms of another striker, we just finished the game. From the changing room, I came here. Now we will see if we take any decisions."

AC Milan sign Nkunku from Chelsea

AC Milan have completed the signing of Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea in a deal that could reach up to more than £36m.

The France international has signed a five-year contract with the Serie A side.

This deal takes Chelsea's sales for this summer to around £314m.

The 27-year-old joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in June 2023 in a £52m deal.

Nkunku struck 18 goals in 62 appearances for Chelsea as he helped Enzo Maresca's side win the Conference League and Club World Cup.