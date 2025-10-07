Chelsea transfer news: No plans to sign goalkeeper in next two windows with centre-back January signing ruled out

Chelsea have no current plans to sign a goalkeeper in the next two transfer windows - and are unlikely to target a centre-back in January as they continue to back the current options at their disposal.

Chelsea have three goalkeepers – Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen and Mike Penders – who are regarded as being good enough to be their established No. 1.

Sanchez is an exceptional shot-stopper, and he won the award for the best goalkeeper at the Club World Cup. He has made a good start to the season, and despite his red card in the loss at Manchester United, he has cut down the number of mistakes he has made.

Jorgensen is still also highly rated at the club, and he was a transfer target for some of the biggest clubs in England in the summer.

Penders has been in impressive form at Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, and he has been receiving some rave reviews for his performances, which have helped his side climb to third in the table.

Chelsea were offered the chance to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the summer but decided not to pay the asking price because they had faith in Sanchez, Jorgensen and Penders.

Blues have enough options at centre-back

Chelsea believe they have enough options at centre back, and that is why they are unlikely to sign any players in that position in January.

The challenge is to keep the players they have fully fit. Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, and Josh Acheampong are all high-quality centre-backs, while Levi Colwill is due to return from injury later this season.

Jorrel Hato and Reece James can also play at centre-back, and Chelsea have two centre-backs out on loan who are expected to return next summer – Mamadou Sarr and Aaron Anselmino.

Chelsea looked at the possibility of signing a centre back in the summer, but the only high-quality option available was Dean Huijsen and he decided to join Real Madrid from Bournemouth in a £50m move.

What next for Sterling, Disasi and George?

Chelsea are working to find clubs for Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi in January.

The players are keeping fit, and it is also up to them to agree to any deal which may materialise.

Tyrique George is likely to leave in January. Multiple Champions League and Europa League clubs wanted to sign him in the summer, and he came very close to joining Fulham on Deadline Day.

George is viewed predominantly as a winger, and Chelsea already have Pedro Neto, Estevao Willian, Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho, while Geovany Quenda is also moving from Sporting next summer.

Striker Marc Guiu will be staying at Chelsea for the whole season after his loan to Sunderland was cancelled at the end of the window.